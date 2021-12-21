Christmas Week Cancellations: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and More

A number of Broadway and off-Broadway productions have announced performance cancellations due to the detection of Covid cases among their companies. The following is an ongoing list of the productions that have altered their schedules through the holidays.

Hadestown is among the New York productions that has canceled performances for Christmas week.

(© Matthew Murphy)

Ain't Too Proud — The Life and Times of the Temptations- Performances have been canceled through December 26.



Aladdin- Performances have been canceled through December 24, with plans to return for the 1pm matinee on Sunday, December 26.



Dear Evan Hansen- Performances have been canceled through December 26, with plans to resume Monday, December 27.



Hadestown- Performances have been canceled through December 27.



Hamilton- Performances have been canceled through December 26.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child- Performances have been canceled through December 27, with plans to resume on Tuesday, December 28.



Jagged Little Pill- The musical played its final performance on December 17. Shows had been canceled from December 18-21 when the production announced it would not be reopening.



MJ- Preview performances have been canceled through December 26, with plans to resume Monday, December 27.



Moulin Rouge! The Musical- The production canceled performances from December 16-19. It is currently scheduled to resume the evening of December 21.

Mrs. Doubtfire- Performances were canceled from December 16-19 and were expected to resume December 21. The December 21 performance is now canceled as well, with the expectation to resume performances Wednesday, December 22.



Six- The December 20 performance was canceled, with plans to resume December 21.



Skeleton Crew- The production was originally scheduled to begin preview performances December 21. Performances will now begin December 27, with the play's official opening moved from January 12 to January 19, 2022.



Tina: The Tina Turner Musical has canceled performances until its Christmas Day evening performance, at 8pm.

Trevor: The Musical- The off-Broadway musical canceled its final two weeks of performances, playing its final show on December 19.

Camille O'Sullivan: Where Are We Now?, originally scheduled through December 31, has concluded its run at Irish Arts Center.

