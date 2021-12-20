Jagged Little Pill Announces Abrupt Closure on Broadway

The Broadway production of Jagged Little Pill has abruptly closed, following a recent performance suspension due to Covid-19 cases being detected in the company.

In a statement, the producers said, "The drastic turn of events this week with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant has, once again, changed everything. We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and – due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company – need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill. In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors."

Directed by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus, Jagged Little Pill features a book by Oscar winner Diablo Cody, music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard, lyrics by Alanis Morissette, and choreography by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The show is based on Morissette's album Jagged Little Pill and incorporates '90s anthems including "Ironic," "You Oughta Know," and "Hand in My Pocket."

The Jagged Little Pill company included Elizabeth Stanley, Heidi Blickenstaff, Morgan Dudley, Derek Klena, Sean Allan Krill, Kathryn Gallagher, Lauren Patten, Adi Roy Annelise Baker, Yeman Brown, Jane Bruce, John Cardoza, Ken Wulf Clark, Logan Hart, Zach Hess, Max Kumangai, Heather Lang, Kelsey Orem, DeAnne Stewart, Kei Tsuruharatani, Runako Campbell, Janine DiVita, Veronica Otim, Wren Rivera, and Grace Slear. The original cast included Celia Rose Gooding and Antonio Cipriano.