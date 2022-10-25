Nathan Lane, Zoë Wanamaker, Danny Burstein to Star in New Broadway Play Pictures From Home

Tony winners Nathan Lane and Danny Burstein, and Olivier winner Zoë Wanamaker, will return to Broadway this winter in the new play Pictures From Home at Studio 54.

Based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan, the drama is written for the stage by Sharr White and will be directed by Bartlett Sher. It will begin previews January 10, with an opening scheduled for February 9.

In 1981, Sultan set out to create a portrait of his parents, Jean and Irv, tracing his family's journey from Brooklyn to the San Fernando Valley. The resulting project, released as a book in 1992, explores photography's role in creating familial mythologies. White's new play adds another layer: "That of a volatile and loving relationship between parent and son who employ image as their proxy for an Oedipal struggle over dominance," according to the playwright's website.

Additional information about the production is still forthcoming. Though it will run at Studio 54, it is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.