Mrs. Doubtfire Sets Broadway Return Date

Producers of Mrs. Doubtfire have announced that the Broadway musical will reopen at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on April 14. The show, which closed temporarily on January 9 due to the pandemic, was at that time scheduled to reopen on March 15.

In a statement, producer Kevin McCollum said: "When we closed on January 9 we started working on a plan to re-open as soon as we could with the hope of providing long-term employment for everyone who works on Mrs. Doubtfire and for an extended run of the show. I am beyond grateful the support of the extraordinary cast, crew, orchestra and creative team, along with the Roundabout Theatre Company, operators of the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, who really want the show to be back and running, delighting audiences from around the world."

Helmed by Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

The current cast includes Rob McClure in the title role, alongside Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Completing the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Mrs. Doubtfire was scheduled to open in March 2020 but only played three previews before its first Covid-related shutdown. It officially opened on December 5, 2021.