Mrs. Doubtfire Will Shut Down Next Week, Run Planning to Resume in March

Amid the countrywide Omicron surge and a recent series of performance cancellations due to company illness, producer Kevin McCollum will shut down the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire for nine weeks this winter in the hopes of ensuring the new musical's longterm viability. The news was first reported by the New York Times.

The production will cease performances at the Sondheim Theatre as of January 10, with the run planning to resume on March 15. According to the Times, 115 people associated with the show — including cast and crew — will be laid off during that period, with the production committed to rehiring those who wish to return this spring. McCollum said that if this hiatus were not taken, Mrs. Doubtfire would be forced to close before the end of January, owing to the show's high weekly running expenses, the increased costs of Covid testing, and decreased revenue during the traditionally soft months of January and February.

Helmed by Jerry Zaks, the new musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award-nominated team behind Something Rotten! The creative team is rounded out by choreographer Lorin Latarro; music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator Ethan Popp; scenic designer David Korins; costume designer Catherine Zuber; lighting designer Philip S. Rosenberg; sound designer Brian Ronan; hair and wig designer David Brian Brown; and make-up designer Tommy Kurzman.

The current cast includes Rob McClure in the title role, alongside Jenn Gambatese as Miranda Hillard, Peter Bartlett as Mr. Jolly, Charity Angél Dawson as Wanda Sellner, Mark Evans as Stuart Dunmire, J. Harrison Ghee as Andre Mayem, Analise Scarpaci as Lydia Hillard, Jake Ryan Flynn as Christopher Hillard, Avery Sell as Natalie Hillard, and Brad Oscar as Frank Hillard. Completing the ensemble are Cameron Adams, Calvin L. Cooper, Kaleigh Cronin, Maria Dalanno, Casey Garvin, David Hibbard, KJ Hippensteel, Aaron Kaburick, Jodi Kimura, Erica Mansfield, Brian Martin, Alexandra Matteo, Sam Middleton, LaQuet Sharnell Pringle, Akilah Sailers, Jaquez André Sims, Travis Waldschmidt, and Aléna Watters.

Mrs. Doubtfire was scheduled to open in March 2020 but only played 3 previews before its first Covid-related shutdown. It officially opened on December 5, 2021. Audience members currently holding tickets for March 15 or later will keep their tickets. Anyone with tickets during the hiatus can exchange for a later date or get a complete refund from point of purchase.