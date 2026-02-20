Robert Icke Is the New Sophocles, Tony Awards Rule

Icke will be eligible as the author of Oedipus.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on Thursday, February 19 to confirm the eligibility status of five Broadway productions for the 2025-26 season.

The productions discussed were Oedipus; Chess; Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York); Marjorie Prime; and Bug.

The committee made the following determinations:

Oedipus will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Robert Icke will be eligible as the author of this newly adapted version of the 2,500-year-old play by Sophocles.

Danny Strong, who wrote the new book for Chess, will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category.

David Rockwell (scenic designer) and Peter Nigrini (video designer) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Chess.

Brian Usifer will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for his work on Chess.

Christiani Pitts will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Sam Tutty will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for their role in Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

Marjorie Prime will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Jordan Harrison will be considered eligible as author.

Bug will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Tracy Letts will be considered eligible as author.

Carrie Coon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in Bug.

Namir Smallwood will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his role in Bug.

The 2026 Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. This year, the eligibility cut-off date is Sunday, April 26, 2026 for Broadway productions. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, May 5.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will once again broadcast live coast-to-coast on CBS beginning at 8pm ET/5pm PT, and will stream on Paramount+.