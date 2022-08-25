Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, Susan Stroman to Premiere Broadway New York, New York Musical

John Kander, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Susan Stroman are teaming up for a new stage musical loosely inspired by the Martin Scorsese classic New York, New York, beginning performances on Broadway in March 2023, according to Deadline.

New York, New York will feature Kander and Fred Ebb's classic songs for the film, with Miranda penning lyrics for new Kander material, according to the publication. The book will be written by David Thompson, a frequent collaborator of Kander and Ebb, and Sharon Washington, who appeared in Stroman's production of their musical The Scottsboro Boys. Stroman will direct and choreograph.

The creative team will include Sam Davis (music supervision, arrangements, orchestrations), Daryl Waters (orchestrations), David Loud (vocal arrangements), and Alvin Hough Jr. (music direction).

According to Deadline, the musical will bear little actual resemblance to the film, focusing on a new story line set in 1946.

This story is developing.