Watch Marisa Tomei and Emun Elliott in Scenes From The Rose Tattoo

Roundabout Theatre Company opened its Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams's The Rose Tattoo last night at the American Airlines Theatre. Oscar winner Marisa Tomei stars as Serafina, a widow who rekindles her desire for love, lust, and life in the arms of a fiery suitor named Alvaro Mangiacavallo (Emun Elliott).

Take a look below at our two romantic leads in action in newly released scenes from the production.

Directed by Trip Cullman, the cast also features Andréa Burns as Peppina, Carolyn Mignini as Assunta, Constance Shulman as the Strega, Portia as Flora, Emun Elliott as Alvaro, Cassie Beck as Miss Yorke, Alexander Bello as Salvatore, Tina Benko as Estelle, Susan Cella as Giuseppina, Paige Gilbert as Bessie, Greg Hildreth as the Salesman, Isabella Iannelli as Vivi, Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno, Ellyn Marie Marsh as Violetta, Ella Rubin as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez as Mariella, and Burke Swanson as Jack.

The Rose Tattoo is set to run through December 8.