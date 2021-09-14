Manu Narayan Completes the Cast of Company on Broadway

Producers of the upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical Company have announced complete casting with the addition of Manu Narayan. Company begins performances November 15 ahead of a Thursday, December 9 opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

Tony winner Marianne Elliott (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) directs this gender-swapped revival that depicts Bobbie (Tony winner Katrina Lenk) at her 35th birthday party, with all her friends wondering why isn't she married. The show features some of Sondheim's best-known numbers, including "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," and "Being Alive." Elliott's production began in London, where it won two WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best Direction.

In addition to Lenk and Narayan, the cast features Tony winner Patti LuPone as Joanne, Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Bobby Conte as P.J., Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, and Rashidra Scott as Susan. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Jacob Dickey, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Nicholas Rodriguez, Heath Saunders, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

Narayan will play Theo (formerly "Kathy," a role originated by Donna McKechnie). Kyle Dean Massey played the role during the brief preview period before the Covid-19 shutdown. Massey departed the production earlier this year to focus on his impending fatherhood.

Narayan starred as Charley in the 2019 off-Broadway revival of Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along, delivering a performance that impressed our critic. He has previously appeared on Broadway in Gettin' the Band Back Together, My Fair Lady (LCT revival), and Bombay Dreams.

The creative team for Company includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), and Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design).

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination and masks are required to attend all Broadway shows, including Company. Click here for the most up-to-date health and safety guidelines.