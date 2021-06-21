Kyle Dean Massey Announces Departure From Company Revival, Owing to Impending Fatherhood

Kyle Dean Massey has announced that he will not return to the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company this winter. He will focus on fatherly duties, instead.

Massey, who is expecting a child with husband Taylor Frey this fall, shared the information on a now-expired Instagram story post. "I loved getting to work with the entire group of creatives, actors, musicians, and crew," he wrote, "but as you may be aware, Taylor and I are expecting our first child this fall and I want to be 100% present for that." He added that he feels sad about withdrawing from the show, but "will be getting something pretty spectacular in return."

In Marianne Elliott's gender-swapped production, Massey originated the role of Theo (formerly Kathy), and was one of the performers of "You Can Drive a Person Crazy." The revival played nine previews before being shut down due to the Covid pandemic.

Company will return to the Jacobs Theatre beginning December 20, with Tony winners Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone once again returning to the roles of Bobbie and Joanne. Opening night is set for January 9.

