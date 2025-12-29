Peyton List to Play Heather Chandler in Heathers the Musical

Peyton List—known for roles like Maddie Nears in School Spirits, Tory Nichols in Cobra Kai, and Emma Ross on Jessie—will join the cast of Heathers The Musical as Heather Chandler.

List will join the production on January 26, taking over the role from Jodie Steele, who will play her final performance as Heather Chandler on January 25. Heathers, directed by Andy Fickman, is playing at New World Stages through May 24.

Based on the 1989 cult film by Daniel Waters, Heathers The Musical features book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical). It takes place at Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody until she’s unexpectedly taken under the wings of the Heathers, three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma (Octet) as Veronica Sawyer, Casey Likes (Back to the Future) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) as Heather McNamara, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler (Hairspray) as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali, Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Kiara Michelle Lee, Brian Martin, Lav Raman, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.

Choreography is by Gary Lloyd, with additional choreography by Stephanie Klemons. The creative team also includes set and costume designer David Shields, lighting designer Ben Cracknell, sound designer Dan Samson, hair designer Caitlin Molloy, fight director Lisa Connell, intimacy coordinator Rebecca Reaney, music supervisor Will Joy, music director Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh, arrangers and orchestrators Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green, and music coordinator Kristy Norter.