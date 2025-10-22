Heathers The Musical Announces New Cast Members

Heathers The Musical, directed by Andy Fickman, has announced casting updates for the production at New World Stages, which was recently extended through January 25, 2026.

McKenzie Kurtz, who plays Heather Chandler, and Olivia Hardy, who plays Heather Duke, are both taking a temporary leave of absence from the production.

Jodie Steele (Wicked, Six), who originated the role of Heather Chandler in the West End production of Heathers, will play the role starting with the evening performance on Saturday, October 25. Kurtz will return to Heathers in mid-November.

Kiara Michelle Lee, who is a current Heathers ensemble member in the role of Young Republicanette, will play Heather Duke until Hardy returns to the production in early December. Thalia Atallah (Mean Girls national tour) joins the cast in the role of Young Republicanette starting Thursday, November 6.

Lorna Courtney will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on Monday, December 8, prior to starting rehearsals for The Greatest Showman in the UK. Kuhoo Verma (Plan B, Octet) will play the role of Veronica Sawyer starting on Thursday, December 11. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will perform the role on December 10.

Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls) is playing the role of Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom through Monday, November 10 while original cast member Kerry Butler is on a brief leave of absence to perform in Bat Boy The Musical at Encores! at New York City Center. Butler returns to Heathers on November 12.

Based on the 1989 film by Daniel Waters, Heathers features book, music, and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) and Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical).

Heathers also stars Casey Likes (Back to the Future) as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice) as Heather McNamara, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock, Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Ben Davis as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper, and Cameron Loyal as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Emma Benson, James Caleb Grice, Louis Griffin, Devin Lewis, Brian Martin, Lav Raman, Syd Sider, and Cecilia Trippiedi.