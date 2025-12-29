The one-woman show had its world premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Prudence Play (or Sister Prudence Is Not Gay!), a one-woman show about a young Catholic nun in the midst of a gay identity crisis, will have its US premiere January 7–11 at the Flea Theater.

Written and performed by Brooklyn-based writer, performer, and comedian Caroline Dunn and directed by Frances Rippy, the show is about Sister Prudence, who is waking up to feelings for a fellow sister, wrestling with her every belief, and confessing a lot.

As memories from her past resurface and her dreams get more sinful, Prudence begins to question the voice in her head and is forced to confront her (horny) (gay) demons.

