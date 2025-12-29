TheaterMania Logo white orange
Prudence Play to Have US Premiere at the Flea

The one-woman show had its world premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Linda Buchwald

December 29, 2025

Caroline Dunn in <i>Prudence Play</i> (© EyeCee Media / Isla Crichton)
Caroline Dunn in Prudence Play
(© EyeCee Media / Isla Crichton)

Prudence Play (or Sister Prudence Is Not Gay!), a one-woman show about a young Catholic nun in the midst of a gay identity crisis, will have its US premiere January 7–11 at the Flea Theater.

Written and performed by Brooklyn-based writer, performer, and comedian Caroline Dunn and directed by Frances Rippy, the show is about Sister Prudence, who is waking up to feelings for a fellow sister, wrestling with her every belief, and confessing a lot.

As memories from her past resurface and her dreams get more sinful, Prudence begins to question the voice in her head and is forced to confront her (horny) (gay) demons.

Prudence Play had its world premiere at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

