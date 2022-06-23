Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody to Star in Comedy Pilot for Showtime

Tony winner Mandy Patinkin and his wife, writer-performer Kathryn Grody, will star in a new comedy pilot being produced for Showtime. It's called Seasoned and will be about a successful, gregarious, older married couple — very much like the leading man and lady. The show was inspired by the couple's social media posts during the Covid pandemic. This is according to Variety.

Seasoned is co-created by Ewen Wright and the couple's son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin. Wright will direct the pilot, which goes into production in New York City this summer. Grody, Patinkin, and Grody-Patinkin all serve as executive producers, along with Wright, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, and Isabel Richardon.

Patinkin is best known to Showtime viewers for his role as Saul Berenson in the hit series Homeland, for which he was nominated for four Emmy Awards. Patinkin won a Tony in 1980 for his performance in Evita, but he has also starred in the original productions of Sunday in the Park With George and The Wild Party. He was last seen on Broadway in 2012 in An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin.

Grody won a 1985 Obie Award for her performance in The Marriage of Bette and Boo, and was. nominated for a Drama Desk for her 1990 solo play, A Mom's Life. She appeared off-Broadway in 20th Century Blues in 2017.

You can see an example of the couple in action below: