Macbeth, Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, Switches Broadway Theaters

The upcoming Broadway production of Macbeth, starring Daniel Craig in the title role and Ruth Negga in her Broadway debut as Lady Macbeth, will now play the Longacre Theatre rather than the Lyceum Theatre as previously announced.

All Lyceum Theatre ticket holders will be notified about the exchange of their tickets to the Longacre Theatre. All previous transactions will remain intact and customers will have comparable, if not identical, locations at the Longacre Theatre.

The 15-week run will commence on Tuesday, March 29, with opening night scheduled for Thursday, April 28. Tony winner Sam Gold (Fun Home) directs Shakespeare's famous tragedy about "malice, matrimony and murder." The creative team also includes scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and fight direction by David Leong.

Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. will be the general manager. Casting is by David Caparelliotis.

Academy Award nominee Negga (Loving) made her New York theatrical debut in 2020 as Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse. Craig returns to Broadway for the first time since the 2013 revival of Betrayal; he played Iago in Gold's New York Theatre Workshop production of Othello in 2016.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.