Listen: Joaquina Kalukango Sings "Let It Burn" From Paradise Square Cast Album

Every night at the Barrymore Theatre, 2022 Tony winner Joaquina Kalukango brings down the house with her 11 o'clock number in Paradise Square, titled "Let It Burn." At the Tonys a few weeks ago, she received a standing ovation for her performance of the number. Now, you can hear the full version from the forthcoming cast album. Listen below:

Paradise Square is set in the Five Points neighborhood of New York City circa 1863 and is about a community that survives the war years and Draft Riots with raucous dance contests in neighborhood bars and dance halls.

Directed by Moises Kaufman, the original musical has a book by Christina Anderson, Craig Lucas, and Larry Kirwan, with choreography by Bill T. Jones, musical staging by Alex Sanchez, and Irish and Hammerstep choreography by Garrett Coleman and Jason Oremus. The score is by Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, with additional music by Larry Kirwan, and arrangements by Howland and Kirwan.