Hugh Jackman Tests Positive for Covid
The Broadway revival of The Music Man has canceled all remaining 2021 performances, but aims to reopen on January 2.
Hugh Jackman has confirmed on Instagram that he has tested positive for Covid. As previously reported, The Music Man has canceled all performances until January 2, 2022.
The Tony-winning star reported mild, cold-like symptoms and expressed a desire to return to the Winter Garden Theatre as soon as he is cleared to do so. You can see his video message below:
