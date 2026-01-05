Dancing With the Stars Finalist Elaine Hendrix Will Star in Hello, Dolly! at OFC Creations

OFC Creations announced that Elaine Hendrix (Disney’s The Parent Trap, finalist on Dancing With the Stars) will star as Dolly Gallagher Levi in Hello, Dolly! Running January 29-February 15, Hello, Dolly! is directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and Tripp Hanson and is part of the “Broadway in Brighton Series.”

The production also stars Myk Watford (For All Mankind) as Horace Vandergelder and Tyler Hardwick (Once On This Island) as Cornelius Hackl.

Featuring a score by Jerry Herman that includes the songs “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and “It Only Takes a Moment,” Hello, Dolly! is about professional matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi. Enlisted to help rich and cantankerous widower Horace Vandergelder find a wife, Dolly has his perfect match in mind, herself.