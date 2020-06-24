Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-Led Music Man Revival Shifts Start to April

The Hugh Jackman- and Sutton Foster-led Broadway revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man has delayed performances until the spring of 2021. The musical will begin its run at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 7, 2021, with opening night scheduled for May 20, 2021.

With Jackman as Harold Hill and Foster as Marian Paroo, the production will also feature Tony winners Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. Complete casting is still to be announced.

The Music Man will reunite the creative team of the 2017 Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, including director Jerry Zaks, choreographer Warren Carlyle, scenic and costumer designer Santo Loquasto, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Scott Lehrer, and dance arranger David Chase. Jonathan Tunick will orchestrate, with Patrick Vaccariello serving as musical director.

The production was originally scheduled to begin rehearsals June 29, with performances commencing on September 9.