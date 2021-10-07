Hello, Gorgeous! See Beanie Feldstein in the First TV Commercial for Funny Girl

The first TV commercial for the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl has been released. Watch below:

Beanie Feldstein, as previously announced, will play Fanny Brice. Ramin Karimloo, Jane Lynch, and Jared Grimes return to Broadway as Nick Arnstein, Mrs. Rose Brice, and Eddie Ryan, respectively. Directed by Michael Mayer, the show will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, and scenic design by David Zinn. Full casting and creative team is still to be revealed.

Funny Girl has a score by Bob Merrill and Jule Styne, with original book by Isobel Lennart, and a new book for this production by Harvey Fierstein. Fierstein's script, and Mayer's original staging, debuted at London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2015, though this mounting is not a direct transfer.

The musical begins performances March 26 at the August Wilson Theatre in advance of an April 24 opening.