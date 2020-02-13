Harry Hadden-Paton, Carmen Cusack, and Tony Yazbeck Preview Flying Over Sunset

The company of Lincoln Center Theater's new musical Flying Over Sunset met the press at their rehearsal studio on February 13.

Featuring a book and direction by James Lapine (Falsettos), music by Tom Kitt (Next To Normal), lyrics by Michael Korie (Grey Gardens), and choreography by Michelle Dorrance (theatrical debut), Flying Over Sunset will begin performances March 12, 2020, ahead of an April 16 opening.

Carmen Cusack in rehearsal for Flying Over Sunset.

(© David Gordon)

The company is led by Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Tony Yazbeck, alongside Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Jeremy Kushnier (Head Over Heels), Emily Pynenburg (Cats), Michele Ragusa (Young Frankenstein), Robert Sella (Sylvia), Laura Shoop (She Loves Me), and Atticus Ware.

Set in the 1950s, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people — writer Aldous Huxley (Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce (Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Yazbeck) — each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives, the three come together and, under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Laura Shoop, Harry Hadden-Paton, and Robert Sella in rehearsal.

(© David Gordon)

Flying Over Sunset will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting by Bradley King, sound by Dan Moses Schreier, and projections by Jeff Sugg, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin and music direction by Kimberly Grigsby. The show is produced in association with Jack Shear.