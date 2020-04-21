Hamilton Launches EduHam at Home Program

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History (GLI) and Hamilton have launched EduHam at Home, a free digital program for students and their families to explore the world of the musical and America's founding era together, ultimately creating and performing their own narrative in the form of a song, rap, spoken word, or scene.

Students will follow in Lin-Manuel Miranda's footsteps, learning how he incorporated primary sources into the songs he wrote for the show. It is recommended for students in grades six-twelve and provides an American history curriculum introducing students to the people, events, and documents of the founding era.

Select materials include video clips of the production; interviews with Miranda, Alexander Hamilton biographer Ron Chernow, and cast members Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, and Mandy Gonzalez; and primary source documents from the era, including love letters from Alexander Hamilton to Elizabeth Schuyler and essays from The. Federalist.

Students are invited to submit their creations, and selected student performances will be shared on the Hamilton app, social media, and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History's website.

Register for the free program here.