Hamilton's Original Cast to Gather for Final Virtual Fundraiser of Ham4Change

On Saturday, August 15, at 7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton will come together for the final "HAM4CHANGE" virtual event to support organizations focused on ending systematic racism.

Organized by cast members Okieriete Onaodowan and Morgan Marcell, and hosted by Andrew Chappelle, the two-hour exclusive livestream will be hosted on the Looped app and will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and never-before-seen original content. VIP virtual meet and greets and digital fan packages are also available. Creator and original star of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will host 10 personalized freestyles via video chat for the ultimate VIP fan experience.

In addition to Onaodowan, Marcell, Chappelle, and Miranda, the original award-winning cast of Hamilton includes Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Javier Muñoz, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Ephraim Sykes, Austin Smith, Hope Easterbrook, Neil Haskell, Thayne Jasperson, Seth Stewart, Sasha Hutchings, Betsy Struxness, Carleigh Bettiol, Alysha Deslorieux, Voltaire Wade-Greene, Elizabeth Judd Salinas, Ariana DeBose, with special guests Thomas Kail, director, and Stephanie Klemons, associate choreographer.

Proceeds will benefit Know Your Rights Camp, African American Policy Forum (AAPF), and Black AIDS Institute (BAI).

For tickets, click here.