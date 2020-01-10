Gavin Creel Sings "Something Wonderful" in Latest Installment of R&H Goes Pop

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization released the latest video to join its R&H Goes Pop! series — a collection of updated arrangements of Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic showtunes. Watch the newest installment below, featuring Tony winner Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!, Waitress) performing a contemporary version of "Something Wonderful" from The King and I.

"To me, there is no greater melody in musical theater than 'Something Wonderful,'" said Creel. "It is tension and release, beauty and tumult, and unabashed romance. That romance is timeless."