Lin-Manuel Miranda and Freestyle Love Supreme Is Coming to Broadway

The improv musical troupe Freestyle Love Supreme will make its Broadway debut for 16 weeks this fall at the Booth Theatre. The limited engagement will run September 13-January 5, with opening night set for October 2.

Freestyle Love Supreme comes to Broadway following a sold-out run off-Broadway earlier this year. The Broadway run is produced by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Kail, Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale founded the group in 2004.

The show features Andrew Bancroft, a.k.a. Jelly Donut; Arthur Lewis, a.k.a. Arthur the Geniuses; Bill Sherman, a.k.a. King Sherman; Chris Sullivan, a.k.a. Shockwave; Anthony Veneziale, a.k.a. Two Touch; and Utkarsh Ambudkar, a.k.a. UTK the INC. The six performers spin cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. Spontaneous special guests are expected to include members Miranda, Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs, and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady and Ashley Pérez Flanagan

The 85-minute show is directed by Kail. It features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.

As with the off-Broadway run, Freestyle Love Supreme will be a phone-free experience. Audience members will be required to store all phones and smart devices in a lockable Yondr pouch that will remain in their possession throughout the performance and will be unlocked at the end of the show.