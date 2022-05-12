Tony-Nominated For Colored Girls... Delays Broadway Closing

The Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf has announced a two-week extension at the Booth Theatre. The production had previously announced a premature closing date of May 22, but due to renewed demand, will now run through June 5.

The revival has been nominated for seven Tony Awards, including two nominations for director and choreographer Camille A. Brown, an acting nomination for Kenita R. Miller, and a nomination in the Best Revival category. Prior to the May 9 Tony nominations, a social media campaign, spearheaded by critic and producer Ayanna Prescod, also erupted to support not only an extension of the run, but to sponsor female-identifying people of color with a pair of gifted tickets, to ensure an opportunity to experience this production.

Identified by Shange as a "choreopoem," press materials describe for colored girls... as follows: "Join the circle as seven women share their stories and find strength in each other's humor and passion through a fusion of music, dance, poetry and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all. It's time for joy. It's time for sisterhood. It's time for colored girls."

The Broadway cast stars Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Rachel Christopher, Treshelle Edmond, McKenzie Frye, Kala Ross, and Alexis Sims join the company as standbys and understudies.