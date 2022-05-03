Acclaimed Broadway Revival of For Colored Girls to Close in Three Weeks

Camille A. Brown's acclaimed Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange's for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf will end its run at the Booth Theatre on Sunday, May 22. Originally scheduled to run through August 14, the play began previews April 1 and opened on April 20.

Brown's production received three Drama League and three Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Play.

Brown directs and choreographs the work, which makes her the first Black woman to do those duties on a Broadway production in more than 65 years. Her staging has set design by Myung Hee Cho, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Justin Ellington, projection design by Aaron Rhyne, and hair design by Cookie Jordan.

The company includes Amara Granderson as Lady in Orange, Tendayi Kuumba as Lady in Brown, Kenita R. Miller as Lady in Red, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, Stacey Sargeant as Lady in Blue, Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple, and D. Woods as Lady in Yellow. Okpokwasili and Wailes reprise performances they originated in the 2019 Public Theater production of the play, while Woods served as an understudy.

The show will feature original music by Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby. Deah Love Harriott serves as the Music Director and Tia Allen is the Music Coordinator. The Production Stage Manager is Bernita Robinson and the Assistant Stage Manager is lark hackshaw. The production features casting by Erica Jensen/Calleri Jensen Davis and production supervision by Hudson Theatricals. Christina Franklin serves as the Associate Director and Maleek Washington serves as Associate Choreographer.

Our review of the show called the production "a celebration of Black, female community that finds a pot of gold in its company's embrace." Read it here.