Flying Over Sunset and Intimate Apparel Delayed at Lincoln Center Till Next Spring

The Lincoln Center Theater productions of Intimate Apparel and Flying Over Sunset have been delayed until the spring of 2021.

Both musicals were forced to suspend performances on March 12 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York City. They had initially been announced to reopen this fall.

Intimate Apparel, running at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, is based on the play by Lynn Nottage and features libretto by Nottage and music by Ricky Ian Gordon. Bartlett Sher directs. It was running at the time of the closure.

Flying Over Sunset, running at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, has a score by Tom Kitt and Michael Korie, book and direction by James Lapine, and choreography by Michelle Dorrance. It was scheduled to begin performances the night of the closure.

Additionally, LCT plans to produce an LCT3 production in the Claire Tow Theater in the spring of 2021, as well as an additional Newhouse production that summer. Casting, dates, and other information is still to be confirmed.