First Look at West Side Story! See Photos From the New Broadway Revival

Photos have been released from the new Broadway revival of West Side Story.

Shereen Pimentel and Isaac Powell head the company of West Side Story as Maria and Tony.

(© Jan Versweyveld)

Directed by Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove, this West Side Story features all-new choreography, for the first time ever in the United States, by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker. West Side Story opens February 20 at the Broadway Theatre.

Amar Ramasar and Yesenia Ayala as Bernardo and Anita in West Side Story.

(© Jan Versweyveld)

West Side Story stars Shereen Pimentel as Maria, Isaac Powell as Tony, Yesenia Ayala as Anita, Amar Ramasar as Bernardo, Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Ahmad Simmons as Diesel, Danny Wolohan as Officer Krupke, Jacob Guzman as Chino, Kevin Csolak as A-Rab, Matthew Johnson as Baby John, Dharon E. Jones as Action, Zuri Noelle Ford as Anybodys, Daniel Oreskes as Doc, Pippa Pearthree as Glad Hand, Thomas Jay Ryan as Lt. Schrank, and an ensemble including Alexa De Barr, Daniel Ching, Gabi Campo, Gino Cosculluela, Marc Crousillat, Stephanie Crousillat, Roman Cruz, Tyler Eisenreich, Armando Eleazar, Marlon Feliz, Satori Folkes-Stone, Constance François, Carlos Gonzalez, Jennifer Gruener, Jarred Manista, Michaela Marfori, Michelle Mercedes, Michael Seltzer, Corey John Snide, Sheldon True, Ricky Ubeda, Madison Vomastek, Tony Ward, Bridget Whitman, and Kevin Zambrano.

West Side Story features choreography by Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker.

(© Jan Versweyveld)

The production will also boast scenery and lighting design by van Hove's longtime collaborator, five-time Tony Award nominee Jan Versweyveld, with costume design by An d'Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons, video design by Luke Halls, and orchestrations by Tony and Academy Award winner Jonathan Tunick. Alexander Gemignani will serve as music supervisor and musical director.

Dharon E. Jones as Riff, Amar Ramasar as Bernado, and the company of West Side Story.

(© Jan Versweyveld)

Created by Jerome Robbins, Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is based on a conception by Jerome Robbins, who directed and choreographed the original production.