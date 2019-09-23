First Look at Brian Cox as LBJ in The Great Society on Broadway

The Great Society, a follow-up to Robert Schenkkan's 2014 Tony-winning play All the Way, is now in performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theater, where the production is set to open October 1. Take a look below at newly released photos of the Broadway cast in action.

Brian Cox (Lyndon B. Johnson), Richard Thomas (Hubert Humphrey), and Gordon Clapp (J. Edgar Hoover) in a scene from The Great Society.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

Capturing President Lyndon B. Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the civil rights movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known.

Cox (right) in a scene with Marc Kudisch (Richard J. Daley).

(© Evan Zimmerman)

Directed by Bill Rauch, The Great Society is led by Brian Cox as LBJ, alongside Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr., Marc Kudisch as Richard J. Daley, Bryce Pinkham as Senator Robert F. Kennedy, Frank Wood as Senator Everett Dirksen, Gordon Clapp as J. Edgar Hoover, and Richard Thomas as Hubert Humphrey.

Grantham Coleman as Martin Luther King Jr. and the cast of The Great Society.

(© Evan Zimmerman)

Completing the cast are Marchánt Davis as Stokely Carmichael, Brian Dykstra as Adam Walinsky, Barbara Garrick as Ladybird Johnson, David Garrison as Richard Nixon, Ty Jones as Reverend Ralph Abernathy, Christopher Livingston as James Bevel, Angela Pierce as Pat Nixon, Matthew Rauch as Robert McNamara, Nikkole Salter as Coretta Scott King, Tramell Tillman as Bob Moses, and Ted Deasy and Robyn Kerr in the ensemble.