Film of Broadway's Bandstand to Stream This Memorial Day Weekend

Broadway On Demand will stream the filmed version of the Broadway musical Bandstand to celebrate Memorial Day. The film will be available May 28-31 for $6.99, with a 24-hour viewing period per purchase.

Set in the smoke-filled, swing-fueled night clubs of 1945, Bandstand finds singer-songwriter Private First Class Donny Novitski as he attempts to rebuild his life after returning home from the battlefield. When NBC announces a national music competition, Donny joins forces with a motley group of fellow musician-veterans, and together they form a group unlike any the nation has ever seen. Written by Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, the production is directed and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler.

Bandstand stars Corey Cott, Laura Osnes, and Beth Leavel, alongside Joe Carroll, Brandon J. Ellis, James Nathan Hopkins, Geoff Packard, Joey Pero, Mary Callahan, Max Clayton, Andrea Dotto, Ryan Kasprzak, Erica Mansfield, Morgan Marcell, Drew McVety, Kevyn Morrow, Carleigh Bettiol, Kevin Quillon, Jonathan Shew, Ryan VanDenBoom, and Jaime Verazin.

The design team includes David Korins (scenic design),Paloma Young (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), Nevin Steinberg (sound design), Greg Anthony Rassen (co-orchestrator, music supervisor, and music arranger), Bill Elliott (co-orchestrator), Fred Lassen (musical director and conductor), Mark Stuart (associate choreographer), and J. Jared Janas and Dave Bova (makeup, hair, and wig design).