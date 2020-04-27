EXCLUSIVE: Excerpts From Jake Gyllenhaal-Tom Sturridge Sea Wall / A Life Recording

Audible will release the double bill of solo monologues Sea Wall / A Life, starring Tom Sturridge and Jake Gyllenhaal, on April 30. Today, we bring you exclusive segments of each one, as performed by the Broadway stars.

Gyllenhaal performs a scene from Nick Payne's A Life:

Sturridge performs a scene from Simon Stephens's Sea Wall:

Directed by Carrie Cracknell, the creative team for the Broadway production of Sea Wall / A Life featured Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Peter Kaczorowski (lighting design), Fabian Obispo (sound design), and Stuart Earl (original music).

Sea Wall / A Life will be available for free to Audible members through the end of May. For more information, click here.