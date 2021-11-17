Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Surprises Audience at Chicago During 25th Anniversary Performance

New York Mayor-elect Eric Adams made a surprise appearance at the 25th Anniversary performance of Chicago at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre. In his brief remarks, he recalled walking the beat as a police officer in Times Square and he hailed Broadway's ability to bounce back at the tail end of the Covid pandemic. Before the show, Adams had been around the corner at the Ed Sullivan Theater, recording an interview with Stephen Colbert. Although he won't officially take office until January 1, many in the crowd were already recognizing him as "Mr. Mayor."

Bianca Marroquín and Ana Villafañe currently play Velma Kelly and Roxy Hart in Chicago on Broadway''.

(© Tricia Baron)

The event featured a full performance of Chicago, the musical by composer John Kander, lyricist/book writer Fred Ebb, and original director/book writer Bob Fosse, about two women leveraging murder into stardom. Originally produced for City Center Encores!, this minimalist revival transferred to Broadway in 1996, where it has been running ever since (not counting the long Covid pause). That makes it the longest-running American musical on Broadway, and the second-longest ever after The Phantom of the Opera.

Charlotte d'Amboise, who has played Roxie Hart at various times throughout the 25-year run, showed her stuff.

(© Tricia Baron)

Original cast members Joel Grey, James Naughton, and Bebe Neuwirth were on hand to celebrate the milestone, as were regular replacements like Charlotte d'Amboise, who has portrayed Roxy Hart at various times throughout the 25-year run.

The event paid tribute to the revival's original star and choreographer, Ann Reinking.

(© Tricia Baron)

The evening paid tribute to Ann Reinking, the revival's original Roxy Hart, who also choreographed the show in Bob Fosse's iconic style. Reinking died last year at the age of 71.

