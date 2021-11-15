Scenes From Broadway's Chicago in 1996, With Bebe Neuwirth, Ann Reinking, and More

The long-running Broadway revival of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Bob Fosse's Chicago turned 25 on November 14. To celebrate, here's a look back at the original cast of the show, with Bebe Neuwirth performing "All That Jazz," James Naughton singing "All I Care About," Naughton and Reinking performing "We Both Reached for the Gun," and Neuwirth and Reinking closing the show with "Nowadays."