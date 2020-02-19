Diana to Celebrate the Actors Fund on March 16

The producers of Diana: A True Musical Story announced today that they have donated a large block of seats for the Monday, March 16, performance in support of the Actors Fund. Tickets for this Actors Fund Producer's Picks performance are now sale here. Diana begins previews on Monday, March 2, ahead of a March 31 opening at the Longacre Theatre.

Diana is described as follows: "The princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever."

The musical features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs.

Leading the cast is Jeanna de Waal as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.