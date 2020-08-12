Diana Musical Headed for Netflix

The musical Diana, which was scheduled to open on Broadway this past March but was shuttered because of the coronavirus, will stream on Netflix. The musical will be filmed without an audience at the Longacre Theatre and will premiere on Netflix next year ahead of the Broadway opening, now scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

The musical features a book and lyrics by Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by David Bryan — the writers behind the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Tony winner Christopher Ashley directs.

Leading the cast is Jeanna de Waal as Diana, with Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony Award winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth. The complete cast includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomǡs Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana is described as follows: "The princess thrust onto the world stage. The tabloid media utterly captivated by her stunning looks and astonishing vulnerability. The globe's preeminent dynasty teetering on a knife's edge. This is the story of the most famous woman of the modern age as she struggles to endure a spotlight brighter than any the world had ever known. She defied expectations, she rocked the royals, and she captured her nation's heart by leading with her own. She was Diana, Princess of Wales, and her legacy will live forever."

The musical began previews on March 2 but stopped performances on March 12 because of the pandemic. The musical is anticipated to resume performances on Broadway next year.