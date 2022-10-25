Denée Benton to Join Into the Woods on Broadway as Cinderella

Denée Benton will join the Broadway revival of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods, performing November 22-December 24. She reprises her performance as Cinderella (currently played by Krysta Rodriguez), which she originated in the New York City Center Encores! concert production that subsequently transferred to the St. James Theatre.

The cast of Into the Woods features Patina Miller and Montego Glover sharing the role of The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as the Baker's Wife, Brian d'Arcy James as the Baker, Gavin Creel as the Wolf/Cinderella's Prince, Katy Geraghty as Little Red Ridinghood, Jim Stanek as the Steward, Ann Harada as Jack's Mother, Cole Thompson as Jack, and Alysia Velez as Rapunzel. Joshua Henry returns as Rapunzel's Prince (currently played by Andy Karl) beginning November 22.

Rounding out the company are Ta'Nika Gibson, Annie Golden, Albert Guerzon, Brooke Ishibashi, Kennedy Kanagawa, David Patrick Kelly, Nancy Opel, Delphi Borich, Felicia Curry, Jason Forbach, Alex Joseph Grayson, Cameron Johnson, Paul Kreppel, Mary Kate Moore, Diane Phelan, and Lucia Spina.

The production is directed by Lear deBessonet, with music direction by Rob Berman and choreography by Lorin Latarro.

Into the Woods has extended for the final time, by popular demand, through January 8, 2023.