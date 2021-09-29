Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga to Star on Broadway in Macbeth, Directed by Sam Gold

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will star in a new Broadway revival of Shakespeare's Macbeth, directed by Sam Gold at the Lyceum Theatre. The 15-week run will commence on Tuesday, March 29, with opening night scheduled for Thursday, April 28.

Craig will take on the title role, with Negga as Lady Macbeth. Further casting is to be announced. Gold's production will have scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, and fight direction by David Leong. Michael Sexton and Ayanna Thompson will serve as text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser will serve as vocal coach. Kevin Bertolacci will serve as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. will be the general manager. Casting is by David Caparelliotis.

Academy Award nominee Negga (Loving) makes her Broadway debut in the drama. She made her New York theatrical debut in 2020 as Hamlet at St. Ann's Warehouse. Craig returns to Broadway for the first time since the 2013 revival of Betrayal; he played Iago in Gold's New York Theatre Workshop production of Othello in 2016.

Macbeth is produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson — who worked with Craig as part of the James Bond franchise — as well as the Shubert Organization and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.