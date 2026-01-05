Here's Your Chance to Score Two Passes to BroadwayCon 2026

Enter our giveaway for a chance to attend this year’s BroadwayCon, January 23-25.

TheaterMania is thrilled to present a giveaway for two (2) general admission passes to BroadwayCon 2026 in New York City! This year’s event will take place January 23-25.

As the ultimate celebration of Broadway, fandom, and theater culture, BroadwayCon brings fans closer to the shows they love through panels, performances, meet-ups, and unforgettable experiences.

Whether you’re a lifelong theater enthusiast or newly discovering the magic of live performance, this is your chance to experience BroadwayCon—the TheaterMania way.

Click here to enter.

Note: Prize does not include travel and accommodations.