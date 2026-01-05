TheaterMania Logo white orange
Peter Jacobson Will Star as Willy Loman in Hartford Stage's Death of a Salesman

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Linda Buchwald

| Connecticut |

January 5, 2026

Peter Jacobson

Peter Jacobson (House, Ray Donovan) has been announced to star as Willy Loman in Hartford Stage’s upcoming production of Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Death of a Salesman.

Directed by Hartford Stage artistic director Melia Bensussen, Death of a Salesman will run at Hartford Stage February 27-March 29.

In Death of a Salesman, Willy Loman desperately craves success for himself and his sons, but stark reality cannot live up to his dreams. The wall of delusions he has constructed quietly crumbles around him while a devastated and demoralized man searches in vain for a hidden path to greatness.

Additional casting will be announced later this month.

