Casting Announced for WP Theater and Thrown Stone Theatre Company's The Waterfall

Producer WP Theater and co-producer Thrown Stone Theater Company have announced that the upcoming production of The Waterfall by Phanésia Pharel (Dead Girl’s Quinceñera) will star Patrice Johnson Chevannes (runboyrun/In Old Age, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Emi and Natalie Paul (Show Me a Hero, The Sinner) as Bean.

Directed by Taylor Reynolds (Plano), The Waterfall runs January 31-March 1, with an official opening night on February 15, at WP Theater.

In this two-hander about the generational divides around family, womanhood, and the idea of the American dream, Haitian-American Bean returns home to assist her mother after a hospitalization.

The production includes set design by Teresa L. Williams, costume design by Dina El-Aziz, lighting design by Venus Gulbranson, co-sound design by Kaileykielle Hoga and DJ Potts, hair design by Earon Chew Nealey, and properties design by Emmarose Campbell. The dramaturg is Amrita Ramanan and the dialect coach is Wynnie Lamour-Quansah.