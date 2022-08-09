Broadway Revival of 1776 Announces Complete Casting

Full casting has been announced for the forthcoming Broadway revival of 1776, which is set to begin previews at Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre on September 16 ahead of an official opening night on October 6. Tickets are currently on sale through January 8, 2023.

With music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards and a book by Peter Stone, 1776 tells the story of America's Declaration of Independence — with all the persuasion and negotiation it took to get delegates to sign on. Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus co-direct this new staging. 1776 is a co-production of Roundabout Theatre Company and American Repertory Theater.

The Broadway cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, Gisela Adisa as Robert Livingston, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Carolee Carmello as John Dickinson, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Joanna Glushak as Stephen Hopkins, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Sushma Saha as Judge James Wilson, Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Salome B. Smith as Courier, Sav Souza as Dr. Josiah Bartlett, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney, and Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys. Additional Standbys will be announced at a later date.

As previously reported, the cast of 1776 is comprised entirely of actors who identify as female, transgender, and nonbinary.

The creative team includes Scott Pask (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Jen Schriever (lights), Jonathan Deans (sound), David Bengali (projections), Mia Neal (hair & wigs), Stephen Kopel, CSA (casting), Brisa Areli Muñoz (associate director), and Alfredo Macias (production stage manager).