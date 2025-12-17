Anna Zavelson, Jodi Long, and More to Star in Chinese Republicans

Roundabout Theatre Company has announced casting for Chinese Republicans by Alex Lin, directed by Chay Yew.

Chinese Republicans will feature Jennifer Ikeda as Ellen/Ailin, Ben Langhorst as Waiter/Daniel, Jully Lee as Iris, Jodi Long as Phyllis/Young Phyllis, and Anna Zavelson as Katie.

The production has scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Anita Yavich, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design Fabian Obispo, projection design by Hana Kim, hair & wig design by Tom Watson and fight direction by UnkleDave’s Fight-House.

Three high-powered businesswomen meet for lunch every month to discuss their latest career triumphs, as they’ve done for decades. But the group is jolted when Katie, a bright-eyed 24-year-old new to the workforce, joins to navigate the world of corporate finance. As each of the women attempts to steer Katie towards what they’re certain is best, they’re forced to grapple with how much they already have and are willing to sacrifice to climb the corporate ladder.

Chinese Republicans runs February 5-April 5 at the Laura Pels Theatre.