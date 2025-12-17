Matthew Broderick to Star in U.S. Premiere of Ulster American

David Ireland’s comedy will run at the Irish Rep this spring.

Irish Repertory Theatre will present the U.S. premiere of David Ireland’s Ulster American, directed by Ciarán O’Reilly. Performances run March 6-May 10.

Ulster American will star Matthew Broderick as an Oscar-winning actor who arrives in London to star in the world premiere of a new Irish drama about the Troubles. Broderick is joined by Max Baker as the play’s English director and Geraldine Hughes as the Ulster-born playwright.

The Irish Rep production will feature set design by Charlie Corcoran, costume design by Orla Long, lighting design by Michael Gottlieb, original music and sound by Ryan Rumery, sound design by Florian Staab, and probs by Deirdre Brennan.