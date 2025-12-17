La MaMa and Shadowed Forest Productions have announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of The First Line of Dante’s Inferno, written by Kirk Lynn (The Method Gun with Rude Mechs) and directed by Christian Parker. It will run February 5-22, 2026, with opening night on February 7, at La MaMa’s Downstairs Theatre.

The First Line of Dante’s Inferno follows Ann Espinoza, who sets off into the remote corners of a state forest in search of her missing sister Carol, who left her whole life behind, but seems not to want to be found. Two unusual park rangers show up and complicate matters.

The cast will feature Kellie Overbey (The Coast of Utopia, Drama Desk nominee for Sleeping Rough with Page 73), Evan Sibley (The Orphan of Zhao with Ma-Yi Theatre), and Greg Stuhr (Good Night, and Good Luck).

The creative team includes lighting designer Zach Blane, scenic designer Lauren Helpern, costume designer Theresa Squire, and sound designer Bart Fasbender.