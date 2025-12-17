The play will run off-West End at the Hampstead Theatre starting in June.

Actor, author, and screen director Stanley Tucci (Spotlight, The Lovely Bones) will make his London stage directing debut with the world premiere of Springwood, written by Olivier- and Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson (James Joyce’s The Dead).

Springwood, a new play that pulls back the curtain on a pivotal meeting in 1939 between King George VI and President Roosevelt, will play Hampstead Theatre’s Main Stage in London June 19, 2026-July 25, 2026.

Springwood was originally commissioned by Colin Callender and is produced at the Hampstead Theatre by arrangement with his company Playground.

Based on the Focus Features film Hyde Park on Hudson, Springwood takes place during a weekend at a country house where King George VI has a single opportunity to convince President Roosevelt to support his country in impending war. The weekend marks the first ever visit of a British monarch to the United States.