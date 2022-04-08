1776 Revival With All-Female, Nonbinary, Trans Company Announces Cast

American Repertory Theatre has announced casting for its upcoming production of Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone's 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus.

The multiracial company is made up of artists who identify as female, nonbinary, or trans. It is led by Crystal Lucas-Perry as John Adams, Patrena Murray as Benjamin Franklin, Joanna Glushak as John Dickinson, Sara Porkalob as Edward Rutledge, Allison Briner Dardenne as Stephen Hopkins, Elizabeth A. Davis as Thomas Jefferson, Liz Mikel as John Hancock, Eryn LeCroy as Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall, Allyson Kaye Daniel as Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon, Shawna Hamic as Richard Henry Lee.

Rounding out the cast are Brooke Simpson as Roger Sherman, Tiffani Barbour as Andrew McNair, Gisela Adisa as Robert Livingston, Lulu Picart as Samuel Chase, Sushma Saha as Judge James Wilson, Nancy Anderson as George Read, Jill Vallery as Caesar Rodney, Mehry Eslaminia as Charles Thomson, Becca Ayers as Col. Thomas McKean, Sav Souza as Josiah Bartlett, Oneika Phillips as Joseph Hewes, Salome Smith as the Courier, and Grace Stockdale and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The production will have choreography by Page, scenic design by Scott Pask, costumes by Emilio Sosa, lighting by Jennifer Schriever, sound by Jonathan Deans, projections by David Bengali, makeup and hair by Mia Neal, music supervision by David Chase, orchestrations by John Clancy, vocal design by Annmarie Milazzo, and music direction by Ryan Cantwell.

The American Repertory Theatre production will run May 17-July 24. Roundabout Theatre Company will open the show on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre in September 2022, and it will embark on a 16-city national tour following the New York engagement.