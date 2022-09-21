Carol Burnett Wants to Rename the Majestic Theatre in Honor of Harold Prince

Comedy legend Carol Burnett has taken to Instagram to start a campaign to rename the Majestic Theatre in honor of the late producer-director Harold Prince, who died in 2019. Few directors have had a greater impact on Broadway than Prince, whose wide-ranging career led him to work with Kander & Ebb, Bock & Harnick, Stephen Sondheim, and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Prince's longest-running production (which also happens to be Broadway's longest-running production ever) is The Phantom of the Opera, which has just announced its closing date after running at the Majestic for the past 34 years. The Majestic was also the site of a memorial for Prince on December 16, 2019. "It's more than fitting," said Burnett. You can see her full appeal below: