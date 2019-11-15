Broadway Will Host a Celebration of the Legendary Harold Prince

A celebration of the life and legacy of Broadway legend Harold Prince will take place on Monday, December 16, at the Majestic Theatre (home of Broadway's longest-running show The Phantom of the Opera, which Prince directed). Beginning at 1:30pm, the event is open to friends, family, and the theater community, and will feature tributes and performances from colleagues and loved ones. Doors will open at 1pm.

The recipient of a record 21 Tony Awards, including one for Lifetime Achievement in 2006, Prince had an unparalleled career as producer and director, reinventing the musical genre over seven decades with his groundbreaking work.

He died at the age of 91 on July 31, and the Broadway community dimmed all marquees that evening in honor of his legacy. Some of Prince's most well-known productions include The Pajama Game, Damn Yankees, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and Evita.

The Prince Family asks that any donations in Prince's honor be made to the Actors Fund. For more information on the December 16 event, please contact [email protected]