BroadwayCon Announces Caitlin Kinnunen, Alex Boniello, and More as Guests for 2020

BroadwayCon announced today that five new guests — Alex Boniello, Caitlin Kinnunen, Sharon Wheatley, Christopher Sieber, and Patrick Hinds — have joined the special guest lineup for BroadwayCon 2020. BroadwayCon celebrates its fifth year in 2020, returning to the New York Hilton Midtown January 24-26.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years (indicated in parentheses) include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017); reunions with the original casts of Rent (2016) and In The Heights (2018); performances by Sara Barielles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristen Chenoweth (2019), and more.

Additional BroadwayCon 2020 guests include co-creator Anthony Rapp, George Salazar, Judy Kuhn, Kristolyn Lloyd, Donna Murphy, and Heidi Blickenstaff. Other announced guests include Tommy Bracco, Andrew Kober, Beth Malone, Brad Oscar, Gillian Pensavalle, Erin Quill, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and Fredi Walker-Browne. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.